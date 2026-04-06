How to manage the employees that don’t clock in

AI is rapidly shifting from a technology organizations experiment with to one they’re expected to use.

In many businesses, it’s already part of day-to-day operations, built into the tools employees depend on and embedded within background systems.

What sets this moment apart isn’t only the speed at which AI is being adopted, but the extent to which it’s becoming fundamental to how employees work.

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There’s plenty of reason for optimism. A recent KPMG study found that among the 85% of organizations already integrating AI into their operations, productivity has increased by an average of 35% following the introduction of AI agents into the workforce.

David McNeely Social Links Navigation CTO, Delinea.

Teams are unlocking new opportunities to accelerate workflows, automate repetitive tasks, and surface insights that previously took far longer to uncover.

However, as AI becomes more deeply embedded across the enterprise, organizations must take a more intentional approach to its management.

This is especially true when it comes to keeping identities secure, where decisions made today will determine how securely AI can scale in the future.

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Securing the AI workforce

So far, most of the conversation has focused on humans using AI. Assistants and copilots that sit alongside employees have dominated headlines, and for good reason. They are changing how people write content, develop code, analyze data, and communicate with others. But that is only part of the story.

A quieter shift is underway where AI is no longer just supporting the workforce, but becoming a distinct part of it. We’re in the early stages of autonomous AI agents taking on tasks independently, accessing applications, pulling data, and making decisions with little or no human involvement.

While it is tempting to see them simply as the next evolution of assistants, they are something fundamentally different. These agents operate as independent actors inside the environment and should be using their own credentials and permissions, which means they behave far more like digital employees than tools.