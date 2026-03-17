Okta unveils new framework to secure and protect enterprise AI agents

AI agents and superagents are posing real risks by working autonomously across sensitive environments

Only one in five organizations treat agents as identity-bearing entities – a bad move for security

Okta for AI Agents is launching on April 30 as an AI agent IAM platform

Okta has uncovered the details of its 'secure agentic enterprise' blueprint in a bid to set out how companies can manage AI agents in a similar way to human agents.

As part of the shift, Okta will be launching Okta for AI Agents on April 30, 2026, as a platform for discovering, registering and managing AI agents, including shadow agents that might otherwise have gone undetected.

By standardizing access, the IAM company hopes to give companies access to enhanced visibility and one central kill switch.

Article continues below

Okta to launch AI agent IAM tool

Okta's decision to launch an AI management platform comes at an important inflection point, where companies expect to increase employment of AI agents while simultaneously decreasing their reliance on certain human workers.

Now that AI agents can act autonomously across systems, and so-called "superagents" like OpenClaw can execute commands and access files, companies are calling for clearer and more comprehensive management. According to Okta, most (88%) organizations have reported AI agent security incidents.

However, only around one in five (22%) treat AI agents as identity-bearing entities, highlighting a major security gap as they become more human-like in their functionalities.

"AI agents are evolving faster than any software before them, making traditional security models obsolete. Speed is now a given, but security is the differentiator,” Products & Technology President Ric Smith wrote.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The platform covers three primary questions: 'where are my agents?', 'what can they connect to?' and 'what can they do?'.

And via agent integrations in the Okta Integration Network (OIN), the company has partnered with AI platforms including Boomi, DataRobot and Google Vertex AI to expand its existing 8,200-strong integration catalog.

"With this new blueprint, Okta is establishing the industry standard for the secure agentic enterprise," Smith concluded.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.