Okta unveils new framework to secure and protect enterprise AI agents
Okta wants to improve AI agent identity management
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- AI agents and superagents are posing real risks by working autonomously across sensitive environments
- Only one in five organizations treat agents as identity-bearing entities – a bad move for security
- Okta for AI Agents is launching on April 30 as an AI agent IAM platform
Okta has uncovered the details of its 'secure agentic enterprise' blueprint in a bid to set out how companies can manage AI agents in a similar way to human agents.
As part of the shift, Okta will be launching Okta for AI Agents on April 30, 2026, as a platform for discovering, registering and managing AI agents, including shadow agents that might otherwise have gone undetected.
By standardizing access, the IAM company hopes to give companies access to enhanced visibility and one central kill switch.Article continues below
Okta to launch AI agent IAM tool
Okta's decision to launch an AI management platform comes at an important inflection point, where companies expect to increase employment of AI agents while simultaneously decreasing their reliance on certain human workers.
Now that AI agents can act autonomously across systems, and so-called "superagents" like OpenClaw can execute commands and access files, companies are calling for clearer and more comprehensive management. According to Okta, most (88%) organizations have reported AI agent security incidents.
However, only around one in five (22%) treat AI agents as identity-bearing entities, highlighting a major security gap as they become more human-like in their functionalities.
"AI agents are evolving faster than any software before them, making traditional security models obsolete. Speed is now a given, but security is the differentiator,” Products & Technology President Ric Smith wrote.
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The platform covers three primary questions: 'where are my agents?', 'what can they connect to?' and 'what can they do?'.
And via agent integrations in the Okta Integration Network (OIN), the company has partnered with AI platforms including Boomi, DataRobot and Google Vertex AI to expand its existing 8,200-strong integration catalog.
"With this new blueprint, Okta is establishing the industry standard for the secure agentic enterprise," Smith concluded.
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With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
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