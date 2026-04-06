AI agents can only be trusted as Junior Engineers

The new generation of agentic AI tools is rewriting how software gets built and managed. As we speak, more autonomous coding assistants, workflow agents, and AI-driven DevOps systems are embedded across tech stacks at unprecedented speed.

Yet, as the pace of adoption accelerates, so too does the risk when oversight lags behind. AI code governance is no longer a compliance afterthought; it’s the steering wheel that keeps AI-driven innovation on the road.

Werner Heijstek Social Links Navigation Senior Director at Software Improvement Group.

This isn’t theoretical. Reuters cited an organization-wide use of AI in professional services that almost doubled to 40% in 2026. IDC similarly predicts that agentic automation will enhance capabilities in over 40% of enterprise applications.

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These figures reflect a market transitioning from tentative trials to full operational reliance. The temptation to prioritize speed over safety will only grow, but it is governance that ensures velocity doesn’t become volatility.

The December 2025 AWS incident serves as a stark example. Reports suggest that engineers used an internal AI coding agent, Kiro, but misconfigured access controls granted the agent broader permissions than intended, leading to around 13 hours of downtime.

Amazon later clarified that the primary cause was user error, a human misconfiguration rather than a technical failure within Kiro, and that the tool usually requires dual human approval before acting. But the takeaway is clear:

When you give AI tools the same permissions as senior engineers but none of the judgment, small misconfigurations can become serious incidents very quickly.

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This instance isn’t a warning about AI’s dangers so much as a lesson in responsibility. For engineering leaders, AI agents should be seen as extremely fast junior engineers, brilliant at pattern‑matching and execution, but lacking judgment, context, and restraint.

Governance systems are what ensure these digital juniors contribute safely and productively.

AI should be given the least access

The first rule of safe deployment is least privilege. In the realm of AI agents, unlimited potential should never translate to unlimited access. They should have restricted access to data and environments, no more than they need to fulfil a single defined task.