How can AI companies build credibility through live events?

Both consumers and businesses are adopting AI tools at a rapid pace, but the companies behind these tools have a problem: reputation.

Despite three in five people in the UK using AI, only 28% trust it to make recommendations, and just 14% trust tools to take actions on their behalf amid growing concerns about misinformation, ethics and the sustainability of data centers.

At the same, new companies are flooding an already competitive market, but the intangible nature of AI makes it challenging for consumers to differentiate between brands and platforms. But there is a fix…

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Will Dowdy Social Links Navigation Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships at AEG Presents.

To overcome these issues, drive brand preference and encourage uptake, AI brands must think beyond promoting the products themselves.

People prefer brands that align with their interests and values, so brands need to create opportunities that drive understanding of their ethos and personalities.

They need to be present at times when their target audience is at their most energized, excited and open to discovery. Spoiler alert… it is not when they’re scrolling their phones.

The limitations of advertising

Some brands are pushing ahead with advertising via traditional channels, but given the fleeting nature of interactions, it is unlikely to result in a significant mindset shift. One of the main challenges with digital advertising is that it keeps an intangible brand in the ether. This might improve awareness, but digital interactions ultimately maintain distance and disconnection.