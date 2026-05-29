NASA unveils multiple Moon missions targeting South Pole development

Commercial companies secure major contracts for lunar surface systems

Blue Origin, Astrobotic, Astrolab, and Lunar Outpost secure major roles in NASA's lunar economy plans

During a recent event at NASA’s headquarters in Washington, the agency announced new contracts for lunar rovers and cargo landers bound for the Moon.

NASA shared launch timeframes and upcoming milestones for the first Moon Base infrastructure missions to the lunar South Pole region ahead of Artemis astronaut landings.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman stated that every mission, crewed and uncrewed, will be a learning opportunity as they return to the lunar surface and build infrastructure to stay there permanently.

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NASA outlines initial Moon Base mission sequence

According to NASA, this will be America's and humanity's first outpost on another celestial world.

NASA announced the first three Moon Base missions to begin building sustained operations at the lunar South Pole region over the coming years.

Moon Base I is planned for launch no earlier than fall 2026 using Blue Origin's Blue Moon Mark 1 Endurance lander to deliver NASA payloads successfully.

Moon Base II is planned for launch later this year and will deliver more than 1,100 pounds of cargo on Astrobotic's Griffin lander, including Astrolab's FLIP rover system.

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Moon Base III is also planned for this year and will fly the first payload selected through NASA's Payloads and Research Investigations on the Surface of the Moon initiative program.

NASA has awarded Astrolab $219 million and Lunar Outpost $220 million to build and deliver the first phase of Lunar Terrain Vehicles (LTVs) under the CLPS initiative program.

Astrolab's Crewed Lunar Vehicle, adapted from the company's FLEX architecture, is a crewed rover designed to transport astronauts and carry supplies for remote operations on the surface.

Lunar Outpost's Pegasus is a lighter mission-ready evolution of its Eagle rover designed explicitly to meet NASA's updated crewed LTV requirements for lunar mobility.

Deploying multiple LTVs early in Moon Base development will accelerate technology demonstrations, inform site planning, and reduce operational risk ahead of crewed Artemis missions.

NASA’s lunar economy only exists on paper for now

To deliver these rovers to the Moon's South Pole region, NASA awarded Blue Origin $188 million with an option period worth $280.4 million for two task orders total.

When asked about timelines for permanent habitation, García-Galán, the Moon program manager, said Phase 2 would introduce a pressurized rover that allows astronauts to live and work on the surface for short stays.

He acknowledged that the difficulty lies in the fact that the Apollo program and other robotic missions explored only a fraction of the lunar surface.

This means that there are vast unknowns about terrain, water ice locations, and radiation hazards.

However, NASA will send astronauts on increasingly difficult missions to explore more of the Moon for scientific discovery and economic benefits.

NASA is committing nearly a billion dollars across these contracts, yet the promised economic benefits remain speculative with no guarantee of materializing.

The agency is betting that something of value will be discovered along the way, but that bet rests on vast unknowns.

For now, the lunar economy exists only in presentations and press releases, not on the surface of the Moon.

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