"The future of space will look less like single-use expeditionary missions and more like a transport network": Pulsar Fusion's quest to build a nuclear fusion exhaust system for deep-space travel hits "first plasma" milestone
Our exclusive interview with Pulsar Fusion CEO Richard Dinan
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Fusion propulsion has been proposed for decades as a highly efficient way to move spacecraft faster across the solar system without the need for massive amounts of fuel. Making that concept a reality has, however, proved difficult, especially when it comes to controlling plasma and directing it into usable thrust.
Now a UK-based propulsion developer believes it has taken an early step toward achieving that goal.
At Amazon’s MARS Conference in California, Pulsar Fusion demonstrated “first plasma” in its Sunbird exhaust test system, with the experiment conducted in Bletchley, UK, and streamed live to the stage.Article continues below