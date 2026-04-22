"Inference requires infrastructure that is closer to users and more energy-efficient": Antimatter debuts global AI network built to bypass grid bottleneck with a 400,000 GPU roll out by 2030 across 1000 data centers
Modular data centers will be installed near renewable and existing power facilities
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- Distributed micro data centers convert unused electricity into working AI compute
- Network targets 400,000 GPUs installed across 1,000 modular sites globally
- Energy-first deployment avoids delays caused by slow grid connection approvals
AI infrastructure is running into a hard limit that has little to do with chips and everything to do with power. New data centers are often ready to build, but sit waiting years for permission to connect to already crowded electrical grids.
That delay has created interest in building data centers where electricity is available instead of expanding the grid to reach them.
French AI infrastructure firm Antimatter is rolling out a network of 1,000 modular micro data centers placed directly beside energy sources across the US, Europe, and GCC regions.Article continues below