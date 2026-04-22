Distributed micro data centers convert unused electricity into working AI compute

Network targets 400,000 GPUs installed across 1,000 modular sites globally

Energy-first deployment avoids delays caused by slow grid connection approvals

AI infrastructure is running into a hard limit that has little to do with chips and everything to do with power. New data centers are often ready to build, but sit waiting years for permission to connect to already crowded electrical grids.

That delay has created interest in building data centers where electricity is available instead of expanding the grid to reach them.

French AI infrastructure firm Antimatter is rolling out a network of 1,000 modular micro data centers placed directly beside energy sources across the US, Europe, and GCC regions.

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