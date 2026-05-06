QoE in the age of AI: Why networks must deliver more than connectivity

Opinion
By published

The shift from QoS to QoE reveals gaps between network performance and real user experience

A portion of the globe with countries lit up by their lights at night, and with dotted lights criss-crossing the image connecting the countries
(Image credit: Getty Images)

5G is deployed. Fiber is rolling out. AI tools are embedded in everyday professional life.

And yet millions of users still experience buffering, failed transactions, and AI assistants that stall before completing a simple query.

Fabien Renaudineau

Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Mozark.

The infrastructure promise and the user reality remain stubbornly misaligned.

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