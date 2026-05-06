QoE in the age of AI: Why networks must deliver more than connectivity
Opinion
By Fabien Renaudineau published
The shift from QoS to QoE reveals gaps between network performance and real user experience
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5G is deployed. Fiber is rolling out. AI tools are embedded in everyday professional life.
And yet millions of users still experience buffering, failed transactions, and AI assistants that stall before completing a simple query.
Fabien Renaudineau
Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Mozark.
The infrastructure promise and the user reality remain stubbornly misaligned.Article continues below