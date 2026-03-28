The growing overlap between cloud computing and artificial intelligence is impacting how data centers operate, pushing infrastructure toward faster, more flexible, and more energy-aware systems.

As demand from 5G services, immersive applications, and connected devices continues to rise, operators face mounting pressure to handle heavier workloads without significantly increasing power use.

Energy consumption remains a continuing concern as infrastructure expands to support real-time services across sectors such as healthcare, transport, and urban infrastructure.

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Mastering Data Centers for the AI Era

Industry focus is steadily moving toward how data centers fit into broader digital environments rather than operating as standalone facilities, and AI is becoming more closely tied to how infrastructure is managed, particularly in identifying problems before they escalate into service failures.

Those pressures formed part of the Cloud Fusion: Mastering Data Centers for the AI Era panel at MWC 2026, where Professor Dimitra Simeonidou joined the discussion.

As an IEEE Fellow and director of the Smart Internet Lab at the University of Bristol, she brought a telecom perspective shaped by years of research into network resilience and distributed systems.

I wanted to know more about the topics raised, so I spoke to Professor Simeonidou about how she sees data centers evolving as cloud, AI, and telecom networks continue to merge.

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(Image credit: Dimitra Simeonidou)

What are your thoughts about the data center of the future, from the optics of the telecom expert that you are?

The data center of the future probably won’t sit on its own in the way we’ve been used to. It’s increasingly becoming part of a much broader digital environment where networks, edge computing and cloud platforms all work together.

Over the past twenty years, cloud computing has