'AI-crawled sites generate 320% more human traffic': An interview with Duda's Oded Ouaknine on the future of AEO

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I caught up with Oded Ouaknine, CRO at Duda, to get his thoughts on how AI is impacting small businesses and what they can do about it

Headshot of Oded Ouaknine on a purple background
(Image credit: Future)

"AI is killing our traffic. What should we do?"

A question asked in most marketing meetings across the globe in recent months.

The future of website traffic may feel bleak, but a recent study by one of the