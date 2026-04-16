'AI-crawled sites generate 320% more human traffic': An interview with Duda's Oded Ouaknine on the future of AEO
Features
By Owain Williams published
I caught up with Oded Ouaknine, CRO at Duda, to get his thoughts on how AI is impacting small businesses and what they can do about it
0
Join the conversation
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
An account already exists for this email address, please log in.
Subscribe to our newsletter
"AI is killing our traffic. What should we do?"
A question asked in most marketing meetings across the globe in recent months.
The future of website traffic may feel bleak, but a recent study by one of the