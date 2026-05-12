<a id="elk-103e5b03-6674-45fc-9f96-e85a3cbd5522"></a><h2 id="less-than-an-hour-to-go-2">Less than an hour to go</h2><p id="elk-0b1a5275-1046-4b12-9854-855493861408" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">We're less than an hour away from the Android Show kicking off, and it's safe to say that anticipation is building for what will likely be our first major look at Android 17 and whatever else Google has been working on.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>