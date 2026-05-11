'AI is no longer a future concept, but an operational reality': New KPMG report claims firms are "racing" to deploy AI - but need to ensure they have the right security protections
News
By Craig Hale published
Companies are already seeing ROI from AI
0
Join the conversation
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
- Nearly all companies plan to deploy or scale AI in finance over the next year and a half
- Many are already exceeding ROI expectations, but use cases need to be defined
- Data security and privacy is still a big concern, cited by three in five
New research from KPMG has claimed while AI is now at the full-scale deployment stage, companies are now being urged to focus on security over AI implementation to ensure the best success going forward.
The findings come as nearly all (93%) US companies expect to deploy or scale AI in finance over the next 18 months, with one in every two planning more complex multi-agent AI systems.
As for returns, KPMG found it's been a case of 'so far, so good'. Around three-quarters (74%) have either met or exceeded their ROI expectations, and those experiencing slower-than-anticipated returns aren't actually having problems with the capabilities of AI itself.