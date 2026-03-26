TrendAI report finds 67% of businesses pressured to deploy GenAI despite security concerns

Key risks include sensitive data exposure, malicious prompts, expanded attack surface, and autonomous code abuse

Governance gaps: only 38% have AI policies, 57% say AI evolves faster than it can be secured, and many lack visibility or kill switch mechanisms

Businesses are rushing to integrate Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) into their processes and operations, despite knowing the risks they are exposing themselves to - and to make matters worse, many are unsure how to move forward and minimize their risks, further exacerbating the problem.

A new report from TrendAI polled 3,700 business and IT decision-makers across 23 countries, finding the majority (67%) was being pressured to approve AI integration despite security concerns.

One in seven (roughly 15%) described these concerns as “extreme”, but still approved deployment.

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Not for the lack of awareness

The report outlined numerous risks associated with AI tools which are keeping business makers awake at night. For two in five, the biggest risk is AI agents accessing sensitive data, while a third (36%) worry about malicious prompts compromising security.

AI agents are programs that allow AI to operate apps, or even entire computers. Malicious prompts, shared via phishing emails, for example, could result in AI agents sending sensitive data to hacking groups, changing app settings, or even downloading malware.

For a third of the respondents (33%), AI creates a growing attack surface for criminals to exploit. The same percentage also fears abuse of trusted AI status and risks linked to autonomous code deployment.

“Organizations are not lacking awareness of risk, they’re lacking the conditions to manage it. When deployment is driven by competitive pressure rather than governance maturity, you create a situation where AI is embedded into critical systems without the controls needed to manage it safely,” says Rachel Jin, Chief Platform & Business Officer, Head of TrendAI.