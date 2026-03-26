AI adoption accelerates rapidly while governance frameworks remain widely incomplete

Productivity gains increase as oversight structures fail to keep pace

Businesses invest heavily in AI tools without matching risk controls

The use of AI tools within large organizations is expanding at a pace that governance structures are struggling to match, new research has warned.

While many firms now integrate these systems into daily workflows, a large proportion still lack formal frameworks to manage associated risks.

The figures from Gallagher found 43% of organizations have not introduced structured AI risk management processes, raising concerns about how these systems are being deployed and monitored.

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Oversight lags behind adoption

This gap becomes more apparent when compared with broader communication efforts, as 56% of organizations have already shared their AI strategies internally.

Despite this, only 44% have carried out impact assessments tied to AI usage, suggesting that communication may be advancing faster than actual oversight mechanisms.

The push toward adoption is largely influenced by reported efficiency improvements linked to productivity tools powered by AI.

86% of businesses say these technologies have improved employee productivity, reinforcing their growing role in operational decision-making.