Top universities among victims named in Canvas data breach - MIT, Oxford and more all hit
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By Sead Fadilpašić published
ShinyHunters is increasing the heat on Instructure
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- ShinyHunters claim the Instructure attack exposed data from nearly 9,000 schools and 275M individuals
- Newly named victims include elite universities (Harvard, MIT, Oxford, Stanford, Cambridge, etc.) and major tech firms
- With ransom due May 7, at least 47M students risk exposure if negotiations fail
Some of the world’s top universities, including the likes Harvard, Oxford, and MIT, may have had their sensitive data stolen by ShinyHunters in the recent Canvas breach.
Instructure, the edtech giant behind the popular Canvas learning system, recently confirmed suffering a cyberattack and losing sensitive customer data.
Now, to further pressure Instructure into paying the ransom demand, ShinyHunters shared more details about different organizations affected by the breach. It listed more than 8,800 educational institutions in 10 different countries, such as the US, Australia, the UK, and Sweden.