‘Big Game Hunters’: UK ransomware volume drops significantly 'but the reality is more alarming' – big orgs are being hit harder and with greater success

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Ransomware incidents in the UK dropped sharply in volume but successful compromises rose significantly year-on-year

Attackers shifted to targeted, human-operated methods, with small businesses disproportionately affected compared to large enterprises

Outdated “zombie tech” and undetected breaches fueled millions of attack attempts, while data theft replaced file encryption as the primary extortion tactic Last year, the volume of ransomware attacks in the United Kingdom fell by 87%. But before you pop that champagne and throw confetti into the air there is another, more alarming statistic: the number of UK organizations that were successfully compromised actually rose by 20% year-on-year. These are the figures published by security researchers SonicWall. By measuring threats its firewalls stop right when they try to enter a network, the company uncovered that ransomware actors moved away from “spray-and-pray” techniques and towards a more targeted, human-operated “big game hunting” methodology. The same report states that smaller organizations were more likely to be targeted by ransomware, since it was present in 88% of SMB breaches, compared to 39% at large enterprises. Article continues below You may like