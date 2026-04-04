Cybercrime cases climbed from 774 thousand to over 1.4 million

Police staffing for cybercrime rose by only 31% during the same period

Each officer now handles significantly more cases than four years ago

Cybercrime in the United Kingdom is expanding at a rate that exceeds the growth of dedicated policing resources, and new figures from Forbes Solicitors claim fraud and computer misuse offenses have increased sharply in recent years, while staffing levels in cyber and economic crime units rose at a slower pace.

Reported incidents climbed from 774,537 cases in 2020 to 1,458,704 in the latest figures, representing an increase of 88% - but over the same period, the number of personnel handling such offenses rose by 31%. This means that reported incidents are rising 3x faster than policing, creating a widening imbalance between workload and available resources.

As a result, each staff member is now responsible for substantially more cases than in previous years.

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Offense volumes surge sharply within a short time frame

At the same time, regulatory changes are advancing