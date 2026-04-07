FBI’s 2025 Internet Crime Report shows $17.6 billion stolen in the year

Cyber-enabled fraud and investment scams caused biggest losses

Ransomware hit hospitals, schools, and critical infrastructure indiscriminately

The FBI has slammed cybercriminals for carrying out indiscriminate attacks against some of the most vulnerable elements of society, including schools and hospitals.

The US law enforcement agency presented its annual Internet Crime Complaint center (ICR) report for 2025, giving a snapshot of criminal activities, their effects on citizens, and their efforts to combat the threat.

And as per the report, cybercriminals stole a shocking $17.6 billion in 2025 - mostly through scams and fraud.

Article continues below

Fraud hits new highs

Cyber-enabled fraud, where crooks trick people into giving away money, data, identities, or are fooled into purchasing counterfeit goods and services, makes up almost 85% of all losses. At the same time, cyber-enabled fraud made up less than half (45%) of all complaints the IC3 received last year (1,008,597 in total).

This means that the biggest losses, on average, are in cyber-enabled fraud.

Investment fraud, where victims are tricked into “investing” their money on fake cryptocurrency exchanges, and into crypto tokens that either appreciate in value incredibly fast, or offer high yields for staking, were the second-biggest type of attack.

Here, victims lost $8.6 billion last year. In third place is Business Email Compromise (BEC), where criminals break into an executive’s email account and order their employees to quietly make a wire transfer.