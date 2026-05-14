One of the most underrated soulslikes of 2025 just arrived on Steam with a huge content update
Blades of Fire 2.0 is out now
- Blades of Fire has just arrived on Steam
- The game originally came out for PC via the Epic Games Store and consoles in May last year
- It comes alongside the launch of a huge content update and a 25% discount
One of the most underrated games of 2025 has just arrived on Steam alongside the release of a massive new update.
Blades of Fire first came out in May last year, releasing for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC via the Epic Games Store. It's a third-person action game with plenty of soulslike qualities, including a vast interconnected world, challenging enemies, and a brutal checkpointing system.
What sets it apart from countless other similar titles is its blacksmithing theme, which extends to almost every facet of the game. You have to build your own weapons, for example, via a surprisingly comprehensive forging system that directly impacts their stats.
There are loads of weapon types to try, with more gradually unlocked as you progress, and multiple stances with distinct advantages and disadvantages. It's also very pretty, with a surprisingly lush selection of environments that span from massive fantasy castles to vibrant forests.
This Steam version launches alongside the game's big 2.0 update, which introduces a wealth of new features. This includes new game plus, a new extra-hard difficulty level, arena-style trials to conquer, special spells for your in-game companion Adso, and more. There's even a photo mode to snap some of your favorite shots.
If you already own the game, you'll be pleased to hear that the update is also out on other platforms and is free of charge.
You can visit the Steam store page to pick up the game with a special, limited time 25% launch discount that lasts until May 21, 2026.
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Dash is an experienced tech journalist who specializes in video games, electronic entertainment products, and the wider industry that surrounds them. He currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, leading our review, preview, feature, and news coverage of the latest and greatest releases.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine UK) and has written articles for many of the UK's other biggest gaming magazines including the likes of Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
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