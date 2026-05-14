Blades of Fire has just arrived on Steam

The game originally came out for PC via the Epic Games Store and consoles in May last year

It comes alongside the launch of a huge content update and a 25% discount

One of the most underrated games of 2025 has just arrived on Steam alongside the release of a massive new update.

Blades of Fire first came out in May last year, releasing for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC via the Epic Games Store. It's a third-person action game with plenty of soulslike qualities, including a vast interconnected world, challenging enemies, and a brutal checkpointing system.

What sets it apart from countless other similar titles is its blacksmithing theme, which extends to almost every facet of the game. You have to build your own weapons, for example, via a surprisingly comprehensive forging system that directly impacts their stats.

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There are loads of weapon types to try, with more gradually unlocked as you progress, and multiple stances with distinct advantages and disadvantages. It's also very pretty, with a surprisingly lush selection of environments that span from massive fantasy castles to vibrant forests.

This Steam version launches alongside the game's big 2.0 update, which introduces a wealth of new features. This includes new game plus, a new extra-hard difficulty level, arena-style trials to conquer, special spells for your in-game companion Adso, and more. There's even a photo mode to snap some of your favorite shots.

If you already own the game, you'll be pleased to hear that the update is also out on other platforms and is free of charge.

You can visit the Steam store page to pick up the game with a special, limited time 25% launch discount that lasts until May 21, 2026.

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