The Vimeo data breach exposed personal information of 119,000 people
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By Sead Fadilpašić published
ShinyHunters leaks the stolen Vimeo database
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- Fresh analysis shows the April 2026 Vimeo incident exposed emails and names of about 119,000 users
- ShinyHunters leaked 106GB of stolen documents after failed ransom negotiations
- While the data is limited, victims face heightened phishing and identity fraud risks
The Vimeo data breach which took place in April 2026 affected more than 119,000 people, new data from Have I Been Pwned? has revealed, with the victims laregly losing email addresses and names.
In late April, Vimeo notified its users about a security incident that came as a result of the Anodot breach, as the ShinyHunters gang broke in via the third-party integration features, accessed Anodot’s users’ Snowflake accounts, including Vimeo’s.