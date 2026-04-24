Dutch cosmetic powerhouse Rituals confirms breach and stolen data from 'My Rituals' membership database

Rituals confirmed a cyberattack in April that exposed customer data from its “My Rituals” membership program.

Stolen information includes names, contact details, birth dates, and addresses, though passwords and payment data were not accessed.

The company launched a forensic investigation, notified affected users, and reported the incident to authorities, with no evidence of public leaks so far.

Global cosmetics powerhouse Rituals suffered a cyberattack in which it lost personally identifiable data (PII) belonging to its customers.

In a security notice published on its website, Rituals said it identified an unauthorized download of a part of its’ members’ data. The attack, which took place in April this year, was stopped as soon as the company noticed it, it said, without giving a more precise timeline of events.

Before the crooks were ousted, they managed to steal people’s full names, email addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, genders, and postal addresses.

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