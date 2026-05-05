Some Ubuntu services are still down following outages after DDoS attack
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By Sead Fadilpašić published
An Iraqi hacktivist group is claiming responsibility
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- A sustained DDoS attack disrupted Ubuntu installs, updates, and Canonical’s web infrastructure
- The outage lasted nearly a full day, affecting security APIs and multiple websites
- An Iraqi hacktivist group claimed responsibility, using a booter service to launch the attack
Users are reporting being unable to install or update Ubuntu following a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack by Iraqi hacktivists, with Canonical, the company behind the popular Linux distribution, was also struck.
“Canonical’s web infrastructure is under a sustained, cross-border attack and we are working to address it. We will provide more information in our official channels as soon as we are able to,” the company said at the time.
Discussing the attack on unofficial Ubuntu forums, community members confirmed that the distro’s security API was affected, as well as multiple websites. Updates and system installs were also unavailable at the time.Article continues below