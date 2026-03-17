Notorious online data leak market BreachForums taken down by whitehat heroes

BreachForums taken offline after CCITIC abuse reports

Admin announces departure, seeking new leadership

Forum trust eroded after 324,000-user database leak in January 2026

BreachForums, one of the most popular underground forums for sharing malware, stolen data, and more - was taken down. Now, the admin seems to be giving up and looking for someone to pass the torch to.

Over the weekend, the Cyber Counter-Intelligence Threat Investigation Consortium (CCITIC) posted on LinkedIn, saying that both the clearnet and Tor versions of BreachForums were displaying a 502 - Bad Gateway error.

CCITIC is a non-profit which investigates cybersecurity threats and assists law enforcement in takedown efforts, and the organization said it managed to identify the upstream servers behind BreachForums, all hosted on DigitalOcean (ASN 14061) in the Frankfurt am Main datacenter. After filing abuse reports all three servers were taken offline.

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Admin steps down

This is hardly BreachForums’ first rodeo. It was seized twice by law enforcement - once in June 2023, and then again in May 2024. Every time it managed to bounce back, and it is likely to happen again. However, it might be under new management.

Following the shutdown and the defacement, the forum’s admin posted a message on the homepage, saying they were quitting and looking for someone else to take over.

“It is time for me to say goodbye — though not entirely,” the post reads. “At this moment, however, I must take a step back. Despite this, I will continue to support BreachForums in any way I can whenever possible. For this reason, we are now seeking a responsible individual or group willing to take over the leadership and ongoing support of the forum.”

CCITIC suggests the forum might never recover, though, as things have changed. “In January 2026, its own database of ~324,000 users was leaked,” the organization said. “The ecosystem is fracturing, and trust among threat actors is collapsing.”

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“You don't need to be the FBI to take action. Rigorous OSINT work, backend server identification, a well-documented abuse report sent to the right hosting provider — and a cybercriminal forum goes down.”

Via Cybernews

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