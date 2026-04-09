‘FlamingChina’ hacker claims to have stolen over 10 petabytes of advanced military data from China’s National Supercomputing Center in possibly the biggest hack of all time
The breach, including schematics of aircraft, missile systems, and military simulations, could be China's largest ever
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- 'FlamingChina' claimes 10PB of data was stolen from the supercomputer
- The supercomputer was used by numerous military and civilian entities
- Samples of the data show simulations of aircraft, missiles, and bombs
An individual or group calling itself 'FlamingChina' claims to have stolen over 10 petabytes of highly sensitive military information from China’s National Supercomputing Center in Tianjin.
The breach remains unverified, but samples posted by the hacker show “research across various fields including aerospace engineering, military research, bioinformatics, fusion simulation and more,” the group says.
The hacker is now offering a potentially record-breaking dataset for sale with a price tag in the hundreds of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency.Article continues below