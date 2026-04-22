'We will reveal their identity photos, names, location, and other': Experts reveal extraordinary battle between rival ransomware gangs — and how victims can get their data back
0APT vs Krybit: Why victims should avoid this cybercriminal conflict
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- 0APT is threatening to expose the identities of rival ransomware operators
- Double extortion tactics lose impact when used against cybercriminal groups
- Krybit credentials and wallet data were found in leaked samples
The ransomware ecosystem has never been known for trust or cooperation, but a new conflict has pushed intra-criminal warfare into uncharted territory.
A cybercrime group called 0APT has threatened to expose the identities of individuals affiliated with a rival ransomware operation known as Krybit.
In a leaked blog post, 0APT issued an unusual ultimatum to its fellow criminals. "If the group does not make the payment or contact us, we will reveal their identity photos, names, location, and more," the post stated.Article continues below