'An hour of scan time is all it took': "Copy Fail" flaw impacts all Linux kernels released since 2017, so patch now or face the consequences
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By Mike Moore published
All Linux kernels since 2017 are vulnerable
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- Experts reveal "CopyFail" flaw affecting Linux distros
- All Linux kernels released after 2017 are vulnerable
- Users urged to patch now or risk account takeover
Security experts have warned of a major new vulnerability affecting Linux kernels, urging users to patch and upgrade without delay.
The critical privilege escalation flaw, discovered by experts at Theori and dubbed "Copy Fail" can grant root privileges across all major Linux distributions, with containerized environments being especially vulnerable.
All Linux kernels released after 2017 are vulnerable to the issue, whic