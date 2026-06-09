A single character could be enough to let hackers crack your Linux kernel

Logic‑inversion bug in Linux kernel (CVE‑2026‑23111) enabled local privilege escalation

Affected major distros including Debian, Ubuntu, and RHEL; fixes rolling out unevenly

Discovery adds to surge of recent Linux LPEs as maintainers struggle with AI‑driven bug‑report overload

A single stray character sitting in the Linux kernel created a logic inversion bug that enabled privilege escalation, leading to a (theoretical) full device takeover.

The bug was discovered in early 2025 by security researcher Oliver Sieber from Exodus Intelligence, who later demonstrated a full working local root exploit, and is now tracked as CVE-2026-23111 and given a severity score of 7.8/10 (high).

According to TheHackerNews, the vulnerability is tied to the upstream Linux kernel, meaning it can affect many distributions that shipped a vulnerable kernel build. Specifically, Debian (Bookworm and Trixie, and in some instances Bullseye), Ubuntu (22.04 LTS, 24.04 LTS, and 25.10), and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 (RHEL 10) were confirmed to have been affected - with SUSE and Amazon Linux also being tracked or affected in general.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Multiple kernel flaws discovered

The caveat here is that a system is only exposed if it has a vulnerable kernel version (before the fix), nf_tables enabled, and unprivileged user namespaces enabled.

In the weeks and months following the disclosure, some distro maintainers came forward with a fix. Ubuntu, for example, now has fixes for 22.04, 24.04, and 25.10, while Debian fixed Bookworm and Trixie. There is also a 6.1 backport for Bullseye LTS. Red Hat, SUSE, and Amazon Linux don’t seem to have fixed it yet.

It’s been an eventful few weeks for the Linux kernel, as researchers discovered multiple local-root vulnerabilities. Copy Fail, Dirty Frag, Fragnesia, DirtyDecrypt, are just some of the major vulnerabilities that were discovered and fixed in recent times.

At the same time, the Linux allfather Linux Torvalds said the project’s security mailing list has become “almost entirely unmanageable” due to researchers using AI to find bugs, filing duplicate reports, essentially DDoS-ing those working to actually address them.