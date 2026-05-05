Amazon takes on FedEx and UPS by letting other companies use its global warehousing and delivery network
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By Craig Hale published
Amazon opens up its logistics for all
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- You don't have to be an Amazon seller to use ASCS
- ASCS and AWS have a lot in common, and this could be a good thing
- GPS tracking, photo on delivery, 80,000+ trailers and more are all available
Amazon has launched Amazon Supply Chain Services (ASCS) business, opening up its logistics network to external businesses for the first time.
Through the new business, companies can use Amazon's existing network of warehouses and transportation services to store, move and deliver goods across the entire supply chain.
The company explained the ASCS business came about after it sought to solve an internal problem – to bring quick deliveries to its own customers – and now it wants to make that available to everyone.Article continues below