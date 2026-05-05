'How else are people going to learn to do the job': MIT AI expert warns against automating Gen Z entry-level jobs
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By Craig Hale published
Don't fire your entry-level workers for AI
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- AI has well-documented productivity benefits, but automating entry-level roles is a bad idea
- No Gen Z workers means no learning on the job from early on, therefore no future talent
- Younger workers are also more likely to drive AI adoption in the first place
MIT researcher Andrew McAfee has warned companies could risk damaging their future workforce if they replace entry-level workers with AI today.
By filling some of the lowest pay grades with AI, Gen Z workers will not only be left without jobs, but they won't have the experience to be able to progress into higher paying jobs, ultimately causing a major disruption across the talent pipeline.
McAfee praised junior roles for providing apprenticeship-style and on-the-job learning by doing routine tasks alongside more experienced staff, but automation would remove this entirely.Article continues below