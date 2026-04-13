AI CEOs warn entry level jobs are being taken by AI

Executives don't want to promote employees who can't use AI

Gen Z workers are sabotaging AI rollouts in protest against the technology

At the World Economic Forum in January 2026, Palantir CEO and co-founder Alex Karp declared AI “will destroy humanities jobs,” but will benefit the market for vocationally trained, creative people.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has also warned about the future effects of AI on the job market, stating that the technology could destroy half of all entry level, white-collar jobs.

But a recent report has now found Gen Z workers aren’t going down without a fight, with many actively sabotaging their companies' AI rollouts.

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Gen Z versus AI

The report [PDF], conducted by enterprise AI agent firm Writer and research firm Workplace Intelligence, found 29% of employees are actively sabotaging their companies’ AI rollout, with the figure jumping to 44% among Gen Z workers.

Many employees who feel threatened by AI technology are simply refusing to use AI tools mandated by their company, with others feeding proprietary company information into public AI systems in an effort to sabotage rollouts.

But those who refuse to submit to their AI overlords may actually be sabotaging their own careers, with 77% of executives saying they would be less likely to offer promotions or leadership roles to AI abstainers.

Younger workers are increasingly recognizing (and feeling the effects) of the growing disconnect between productivity and compensation, with AI likely exacerbating the problem. A 2016 study by the National Association of Colleges and Employees (NACE) found that the average starting salary for a bachelor’s graduate has risen by only 5% (adjusted for inflation) since 1960.