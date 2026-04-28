‘You feel radicalized’: A Meta AI exec watched agents beat her top workers. Now she’s built a nonprofit to help Gen Z find jobs before they disappear
Clara Shih set up a non-profit to help Gen Z enter the AI workforce
- AI is preventing Gen Z workers from getting entry level jobs
- Many AI agents can perform the tasks typically done by new workers
- Meta and Salesforce AI exec Clara Shih wants to help, using AI
Gen Z workers who have spent the last two decades training for a world that no longer has use of their skills are finding it harder and harder to enter the workforce.
Clara Shih, former AI executive at Meta and Salesforce, has seen this first hand. She watched her top talent beaten by AI agents time and time again. “In that moment I knew that nothing would ever be the same,” she told Fortune. “You feel radicalized in that moment when you see it working.”
Now, she is helping equip Gen Z with the skills necessary to survive in an AI-dominated world. “I realized that the only way to help people keep up with the pace of AI was to give them AI tools,” she explained. “Because if you use the traditional ways…it’s just not fast enough to keep pace with how quickly AI is advancing”Article continues below