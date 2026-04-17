OpenAI's Chris Lehane says negative opinions on AI 'do have consequences'

AI can 'create incredible economic opportunities,' he says

Public opinion on AI as a whole is not very positive

OpenAI's Vice President of Global Policy Chris Lehane wants to reframe the conversations around AI and its benefits for humanity, telling the San Francisco Standard, ““This is not fun and games...This is really serious shit.”

“Our job at OpenAI and in the AI space — and we need to do a much better job — is to explain to people why … this is going to be really good for them, for their families and for society writ large,” Lehane said.

Trust in AI is continuing to decline amongst the US population, with a recent Pew poll finding just 17% believe AI will have a positive impact on the United States over the next 20 years.

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Public opinion is not on AI’s side

Commenting on the two sides of the AI debate, Lehane said, “You have one group that effectively says, ‘This is going to be the greatest thing ever, everyone’s going to be living in beachside homes, painting in watercolors as they while away their days.’ And then you have another extreme, which I would call the Doomers, who have a very, very negative and dark view of humanity.”

He added AI companies haven’t helped these perspectives on AI by making announcements and comments about how AI could impact the future. “You’ve had a series of things that have been put out there — but haven’t come to fruition — about extreme things that are going to happen,” he said.

Lehane said he understands people are worried about the effects AI could have on society, specifically on the job market, bills, and the potential harm it could cause to children, but likened these worries to the concerns people had before other technological leaps.

Slightly counter to Lehane’s remarks, the negative effects of AI are already being felt by everyday people with almost none of the promised benefits. Block has c