‘Go to hell’: Bernie Sanders unites labor leaders in huge push for AI protections and a halt to data center construction – growing national anti-data center sentiment results in protests, bans, and project cancellations
Sanders tells oligarchs to 'Go to hell'
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- Senator Bernie Sanders has told US oligarchs to 'Go to hell'
- He joined labor leaders in calling for greater worker protection from AI
- Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez have called for a pause on AI development
Senator Bernie Sanders has told oligarchs to “Go to hell” during a rally, where he united with labor leaders to call on congress for more stringent protections on AI.
“AI and robotics are the most consequential and transformational technologies in the history of humanity,” Sanders said.
“What it means is in 10 years, the idea of a manufacturing job will no longer exist,” Sanders continued, referring to Jeff Bezos' plans to purchase and automate factories across the United States.Article continues below