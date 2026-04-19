Most resumes are filtered out by AI systems before any human review occurs

AI screening prioritizes keywords over experience and capability

Small wording differences can determine whether resumes are rejected

Many job seekers do not realize that their carefully crafted resumes might never be seen by a human recruiter at all.

A survey of 1,000 US job seekers conducted by Global Work AI found the vast majority of applications are filtered by automated systems before any person lays eyes on them.

This reality explains why qualified candidates often receive no response despite submitting tailored resumes and cover letters.

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How AI screening systems actually work

Companies use Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) to scan resumes before they reach recruiters. These AI tools look for specific keywords, formatting patterns, and role-relevant terminology.

If a resume does not match what the AI has been programmed to prioritize, it gets automatically rejected. The system does not evaluate potential, creativity, or cultural fit; it simply checks boxes.

Therefore, many candidates are rejected because their resume structure confuses the AI or because it uses slightly different phrasing than the system expects.

A candidate with excellent experience might write "increased sales