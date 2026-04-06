Why AI adoption isn’t just a tech problem, but a retention risk

Worker sentiment in tech is starting to present a shoemaker’s children effect.

Employees are developing world-class technologies and AI tools, while internal processes remain outdated and inefficient.

Stephanie Davis Neill Social Links Navigation COO, Click Boarding.

For some companies, this proves a retention risk.

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Employee insights

Glassdoor reviews illustrate the irony. When you look at employee experience feedback from the ten biggest U.S. tech employers, staff are highly motivated to work on AI developments and feel positive about the opportunities to do so, but they’re losing patience with the processes they still have to use at their own desks.

One worker, a full-stack developer, claims, “Since the AI boom, everything has gone downhill”. Another employee at the same company told his employer to “eat your own medicine - the AI we sell vs. the AI we use internally - deep divide”.

Other reviews suggest that those who do not believe in AI or engage with it face negative consequences to their career, while there is also a general consensus that pace and work quality is changing with the introduction of AI processes.

One developer states that deliverables have felt rushed since AI was introduced, with quality of work decreasing, while another states that their leadership’s use of generative AI in emails and communications is deemed impersonal and unprofessional.

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Another reviewer even claims, “If it was up to this company, they would sack everyone and use AI”