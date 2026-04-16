'Is AI impacting jobs right now? We’ve looked and, honestly, we haven’t seen it': LinkedIn exec says AI isn't causing a big drop-off in hiring just yet
LinkedIn data shows a decline in hiring, but says it isn't just due to AI
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- LinkedIn leader says AI adoption isn't affecting hiring too much
- However worse may be to come
- Separate research claims Gen Z are increasingly seeking "poly-employment" working several part-time roles instead of a single full-time one
A senior LinkedIn executive has pushed back against widely-reported claims AI adoption is leading to a drop in hiring - despite company evidence apparently contradicting this.
Speaking at the Semafor World Economy summit (via TechCrunch), Blake Lawit, LinkedIn’s chief global affairs and legal officer, said the company’s data shows a 20% decline in hiring since 2022, but denied AI was to blame.
“At LinkedIn… we have an economic graph which is over a billion members. We’ve got companies, jobs, skills," Lawit noted, "it’s really an amazing real-time view of what’s happening in the labor market. And we’ve looked — because everyone wants to know the answer to this question: Is AI impacting jobs right now? We’ve looked and, honestly, we haven’t seen it."Article continues below