Meta is recording employee clicks, keystrokes, and screen activity to train AI agents on real work behavior

The program is part of a broader push to build AI systems that can perform everyday tasks with minimal human input

The move comes just ahead of reports of layoffs at the company

Meta has begun collecting everything its employees do as they go about their normal work to train its AI models, as first reported by Reuters. The Model Capability Initiative records mouse movements and clicks, keyboard keystrokes, and even occasional screenshots from computers used by Meta employees in the U.S. The company wants to observe how people actually use software, then feed that behavior into AI models so they can learn to do the same things.

Meta essentially wants to make its systems more reliable for the small actions that define a workday. That means everything from navigating a menu and moving between windows to parsing different website formats. These aren't easily solved with text data alone.

“This is where all Meta employees can help our models get better simply by doing their daily work,” the internal memo states.

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