Weekend work has risen over 40% as schedules start earlier, but productivity gains remain uneven

AI adoption has integrated deeply, increasing time spent across all tasks

Collaboration and multitasking have surged, while uninterrupted focus reaches a three-year low

The rapid adoption of Artificial Intelligence created the impression that humans would complete tasks faster and reduce workplace burdens.

But new data from the ActivTrak Productivity Lab’s 2026 State of the Workplace analysis claims workplace activity is not shrinking in the way many expected.

In fact, weekend work has increased by more than 40%, with measurable activity now beginning as early as 7:11 am on Saturdays.

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Work intensity rises despite shorter days

Analysis of a dataset spanning more than 443 million hours of digital activity across over one thousand organizations reveals that although the average workday has reduced slightly, by about 2%, the nature of work itself is becoming denser and more fragmented.

Around 80% of employees now rely on AI tools, showing how quickly these systems have become part of daily tasks.

As usage increases, time spent within these tools has also grown, pointing to deeper integration across workflows.

At the same time, workplace behavior is shifting in noticeable ways, with collaboration increasing by 34% and multitasking rising by 12%.