Sam Altman says some companies are ‘AI washing’ by blaming unrelated layoffs on the technology — but admits things may get worse soon

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Not all job cuts are caused by AI, Altman says

Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI Inc., speaks during BlackRock&#039;s 2026 Infrastructure Summit in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Bloomberg)
  • Sam Altman criticizes companies for blaming job cuts on AI
  • Many companies are using AI to their advantage to imply readiness
  • "Whole classes of jobs" will be lost, but "we'll find new kinds of jobs"

Speaking with CNBC-TV18, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman declared many companies could be blaming AI for layoffs which would have happened anyway, and criticized them for 'AI washing'.

However, while Altman stressed the importance of understand that artificial intelligence isn't to blame for every series of layoffs lately, the tech still has some accountability in displacing human workers.

For now though, while we remain in the early years of AI adoption and what it can do for companies, the