'Most AI in hiring today is making a bad system worse': Candidates are hitting back at employers using AI interviews - with many prepared to walk out
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By Mike Moore published
AI interviews are becoming scarily common, report finds
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- Candidates are increasingly pushing back on AI interviews
- Greenhouse study finds workers happy to walk away if they see AI being used
- Employers need to be more open and honest about the tools they are using
New research has exposed how many businesses are now using AI in job interviews, but often not declaring the fact the technology is used - leading to candidates increasingly choosing to walk away.
A study from Greenhouse surveying nearly 3,000 candidates in the UK found half (47%) of UK job seekers have now been interviewed by an AI as part of the recruitment process.
However the vast majority of candidates (82%) say they were never clearly told upfront that AI would be evaluating them, and one in four (24%) said they only found this out once the interview had started.Article continues below