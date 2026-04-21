Iran alleges systematic sabotage of US-made networking infrastructure mid-conflict — hardware shut down and rebooted despite internet blackout
Iran claims that the US is installing backdoors in networking infrastructure
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- Iran blames the US for a networking shutdown
- Blame has been placed on pre-installed backdoors in US tech
- Iran remains reliant on importing foreign tech
Iranian media has accused US tech companies and the US government of working together to install secret backdoors in networking infrastructure.
The claim comes after Iran reported coordinated shutdowns and outages across its networking hardware despite the government disconnecting the country from the internet.
If true, the backdoor would have to be activated remotely using some other medium, which Iran has suggested could involve a satellite network.Article continues below