Experts warn Amazon's Simple Email Service is being abused to launch 'massive volume' of phishing attacks
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By Sead Fadilpašić published
There's been an 'uptick' in Amazon SES atatcks lately
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- Attackers are hijacking exposed AWS credentials to send large‑scale phishing emails via Amazon SES
- Malicious messages bypass SPF, DKIM, and DMARC checks, landing directly in inboxes
- Researchers warn the trend is growing, urging stricter IAM practices and key management
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