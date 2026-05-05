Experts warn Amazon's Simple Email Service is being abused to launch 'massive volume' of phishing attacks

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There's been an 'uptick' in Amazon SES atatcks lately

Image depicting hands typing on a keyboard, with phishing hooks holding files, passwords and credit cards.
(Image credit: Shutterstock / janews)
  • Attackers are hijacking exposed AWS credentials to send large‑scale phishing emails via Amazon SES
  • Malicious messages bypass SPF, DKIM, and DMARC checks, landing directly in inboxes
  • Researchers warn the trend is growing, urging stricter IAM practices and key management

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