Palo Alto warns of critical firewall flaw, tells users a patch is on the way
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By Sead Fadilpašić published
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- A critical buffer overflow flaw (CVE‑2026‑0300) in PAN‑OS User‑ID Authentication Portal is under limited exploitation
- The bug allows unauthenticated code execution with root privileges on exposed firewalls
- Palo Alto advised restricting portals to trusted networks; fixes are due May 13, 2026
PAN-OS User-ID Authentication Portal, a feature in Palo Alto Networks firewalls that identifies and authenticates users on a network, contains a critical-severity zero-day vulnerability which is being exploited in limited attacks, the company has warned.
The bug is described as a buffer overflow weakness that allows unauthenticated threat actors to run arbitrary code with root privileges on PA-Series and VM-Series firewalls via specially crafted packets.