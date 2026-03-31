Critical Citrix NetScaler flaw gets official patch warning from CISA

CISA adds Citrix CVE‑2026‑3055 to Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog, confirming in‑the‑wild abuse

Critical input validation flaw in NetScaler ADC/Gateway SAML IDP enables memory overread and data access

Exploitation observed since March 27; ~30K NetScaler and 2K Gateway instances exposed, agencies must patch by April 2

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) recently added a new Citrix vulnerability to its catalog of known exploited flaws (KEV), signaling abuse in the wild, and urging government agencies to apply the fix immediately.

The bug in question is an insufficient input validation vulnerability in NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway when configured as a SAML IDP. It can lead to memory overread which, in practical terms, can allow threat actors to access sensitive data, or run unauthorized actions.

Depending on how the vulnerable software is used, the bug could also be chained with other flaws to escalate access and gain broader control.

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Ample evidence

It is tracked as CVE-2026-3055 and was given a severity score of 9.3/10 (critical). The bug affects versions before 14.1-60.58, older than 13.1-662.23, and older than 13.1-37.262, and were recently fixed in these versions:

NetScaler ADC / Gateway 14.1-66.59 or later

NetScaler ADC / Gateway 13.1-62.23 or later

NetScaler ADC 13.1-FIPS / NDcPP 13.1-37.262 or later.

Besides CISA, multiple commercial cybersecurity companies also confirmed seeing this bug being abused in the wild. According to BleepingComputer, some even said they looked a lot like CitrixBleed and CitrixBleed2 - two major vulnerabilities discovered a few years ago.

watchTowr, for example, said it saw reconnaissance activity over the weekend, targeting vulnerable endpoints. These probes usually follow a broader compromise, or attack campaigns, and the researchers confirmed it a day later: “In-the-wild exploitation has begun, with evidence from our honeypot network showing exploitation from known threat actor source IPs as of March 27th,” they said.