An ancient Microsoft Excel security flaw could let hackers hijack your entire system, so patch now
CISA is warning about ongoing exploitation of a 2008 bug
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- CISA adds 18‑year‑old Excel flaw (CVE‑2009‑0238) to KEV catalog
- Vulnerability enables RCE via malicious Excel files, patched long ago
- Outdated systems still at risk; agencies ordered to patch by April 28
Incredible as it may sound, there are still systems out there vulnerable to 18-year-old Microsoft Excel vulnerabilities, and unsurprisingly, cybercriminals are taking advantage of that fact.
The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) recently updated its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog - a list of flaws confirmed to be exploited in the wild, to add CVE-2009-0238, a bug in Microsoft Excel first discovered in 2009.
According to the National Vulnerability Database (NVD), the bug allows threat actors to execute arbitrary code (RCE) via a crafted Excel document “that triggers an access attempt on an invalid object”.Article continues below