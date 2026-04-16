CISA adds 18‑year‑old Excel flaw (CVE‑2009‑0238) to KEV catalog

Vulnerability enables RCE via malicious Excel files, patched long ago

Outdated systems still at risk; agencies ordered to patch by April 28

Incredible as it may sound, there are still systems out there vulnerable to 18-year-old Microsoft Excel vulnerabilities, and unsurprisingly, cybercriminals are taking advantage of that fact.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) recently updated its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog - a list of flaws confirmed to be exploited in the wild, to add CVE-2009-0238, a bug in Microsoft Excel first discovered in 2009.

According to the National Vulnerability Database (NVD), the bug allows threat actors to execute arbitrary code (RCE) via a crafted Excel document “that triggers an access attempt on an invalid object”.

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