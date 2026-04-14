Adobe patches Acrobat Reader zero‑day exploited since Dec 2025

CVE‑2026‑34621 enabled RCE via malicious PDFs

Users must update; no workarounds available, defenders urged to monitor traffic

Adobe has released a fix for a vulnerability in Acrobat Reader which was being exploited as a zero-day since December 2025.

The vulnerability is described as an Improperly Controlled Modification of Object Prototype Attributes bug, now tracked as CVE-2026-34621. It enabled remote code execution (RCE) in the context of the current user, and its exploitation requires the victim to open a malicious PDF file.

It was given a severity score of 8.6/10 (high), and affects Acrobat Reader multiple versions:

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Acrobat DC versions 26.001.21367 and earlier (fixed in version 26.001.21411)

Acrobat Reader DC versions 26.001.21367 and earlier (fixed in version 26.001.21411)

Acrobat 2024 versions 24.001.30356 and earlier (fixed in version 24.001.30362 on Windows, and version 24.001.30360 on Mac)

Highly sophisticated attack

The company said there were no workarounds or mitigations, and that the only way to fix the issue is to update the app. This can be done either through the app itself (by navigating to Help - Check for Updates menu), or by downloading the Acrobat Reader installer from Adobe’s official website.