Experts find Adobe Reader hit by dangerous zero‑day exploit

Malicious PDFs enable data theft and possible full takeover

Patch pending, users urged to avoid untrusted files

Adobe Reader users have been warned to be careful with unsolicited documents coming in via email and social channels, as the popular PDF reader is vulnerable to a zero-day flaw whicht allows hackers to steal sensitive files and, in some scenarios, to even fully take over your device.

Security researcher Haifei Li found a “highly sophisticated, fingerprinting-style PDF exploit” being leveraged in the wild since December 2025, with attacks still currently ongoing.

"This 'fingerprinting' exploit has been confirmed to leverage a zero-day/unpatched vulnerability that works on the latest version of Adobe Reader without requiring any user interaction beyond opening a PDF file," Li said. "Even more concerning, this exploit allows the threat actor to not only collect/steal local information but also potentially launch subsequent RCE/SBX attacks, which could lead to full control of the victim's system."

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