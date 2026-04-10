Microsoft warns worrying security flaw exposed over 50 million Android users, says 'user credentials and financial data were exposed to risk'
An outdated SDK carries a dangerous flaw
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- Microsoft found EngageLab SDK flaw affecting 50 million Android devices
- Vulnerability let apps bypass sandbox and access private data
- At least 30 million installs were crypto apps, patched in v5.2.1
Roughly 50 million Android devices were using apps with vulnerabilities that allowed threat actors to access private data stored on those devices, experts have warned. Many of those installations were cryptocurrency apps, which only made the problem bigger.
Security researchers from Microsoft said they identified an “intent redirection vulnerability” in EngageLab SDK, a popular software development kit that helps build user engagement features such as push notifications or in-app messaging.
"This flaw allows apps on the same device to bypass Android security sandbox and gain unauthorized access to private data," Microsoft wrote in its report.Article continues below