Around 500,000 WordPress websites could be at risk from crucial plugin security flaw — here's what we know
Hackers can read arbitrary files with this newly discovered flaw
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- Smart Slider 3 WordPress plugin (used on 800,000 sites) carried Arbitrary File Read flaw enabling access to sensitive server files
- Vulnerability allowed even low-privileged accounts to exfiltrate credentials and configuration data via AJAX export functions
- Patch released in version 3.5.1.34, but nearly 500K sites remain exposed; users urged to update immediately
A popular WordPress plugin used by hundreds of thousands of websites reportedly carried a vulnerability which allowed threat actors to steal sensitive information such as login credentials, experts have warned.
Smart Slider 3, which is currently active on more than 800,000 websites, allows users to create responsive, customizable sliders and visual content blocks without needing to code.
However Versions 3.5.1.33 and older were all vulnerable to an Arbitrary File Read flaw, which allows authenticated threat actors to access and read files on the server.Article continues below
Patching and securing websites
The vulnerability in Smart Slider 3 stems from missing permission checks in its AJAX export functions. Although a security token (nonce) exists, authenticated users can obtain it, allowing even low-privileged accounts (like subscribers) to trigger the export process.