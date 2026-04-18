'Update immediately': 60,000 WordPress websites at risk after experts discover flaw that allows hackers to create hidden admin accounts
Attackers exploit the AJAX endpoint to bypass authentication and authorization controls
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- User Registration & Membership plugin flaw allows attackers to gain admin access without login
- Exposed nonce values enable unauthorized backend requests and privilege escalation
- Sensitive user data becomes exposed once administrative privileges are obtained
A critical security flaw in a widely used WordPress plugin allows unauthenticated attackers to bypass authentication controls and gain full administrative access to affected websites.
The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2026-1492, affects the User Registration & Membership plugin, versions 5.1.2 and earlier.
Experts at Cyfirma say improper server-side validation and weak authorization checks within the membership registration workflow create this dangerous gap.Article continues below